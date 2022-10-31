Episode 83: Stefan Aust and Adrian Geiges on Xi Jinping’s Hidden Story

Acclaimed German journalists Stefan Aust and Adrian Geiges join Richard to discuss how Xi Jinping took China from the workbench of the world to a global superpower in their new co-authored book, [Xi Jinping: The Most Powerful Man in the World.](https://www.amazon.com/Xi-Jinping-Most-Powerful-World/dp/1509555145)
Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
