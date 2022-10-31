Acclaimed German journalists Stefan Aust and Adrian Geiges join Richard to discuss how Xi Jinping took China from the workbench of the world to a global superpower in their new co-authored book, [Xi Jinping: The Most Powerful Man in the World.](https://www.amazon.com/Xi-Jinping-Most-Powerful-World/dp/1509555145)
Episode 83: Stefan Aust and Adrian Geiges on Xi Jinping’s Hidden Story
Episode 83: Stefan Aust and Adrian Geiges on Xi Jinping’s Hidden Story
Oct 31, 2022
Bookstack
Weekly conversations with authors of new and recent books.
Host Richard Aldous is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian, Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship, and The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli.
