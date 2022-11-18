Persuasion
Episode 85: Gautam Mukunda on Choosing a Presidential Candidate
Yascha Mounk
Nov 18, 2022
What’s the best way to determine whether a presidential candidate is truly up to the task? Former Harvard Business School professor Gautam Mukunda joins Richard Aldous to discuss his new book, Picking Presidents: How to Make the Most Consequential Decision in the World. Mukunda outlines his non-partisan set of criteria for how we can evaluate if a presidential candidate would be an effective leader and why some of the worst—and best—leaders are of the “unfiltered” variety.

Weekly conversations with authors of new and recent books.
Host Richard Aldous is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian, Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship, and The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli.
