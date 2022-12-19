In The Subplot, Megan Walsh explores China’s diverse literary landscape, which ranges from underground comics and surrealist works to migrant-worker poetry and the less-regulated world of online fiction. She joined Richard Aldous to discuss how China’s modern literary culture offers a window into the lives of its citizens and a country grappling with shifting norms.
Episode 88: Megan Walsh on China's Lively Literary Scene
Episode 88: Megan Walsh on China's Lively Literary Scene
Dec 19, 2022
