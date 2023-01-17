Persuasion
Episode 89: William Inboden on How Reagan Kept the Cold War Cold
0:00
-27:09

Episode 89: William Inboden on How Reagan Kept the Cold War Cold

Yascha Mounk
Jan 17, 2023
Based on newly declassified material, The Peacemaker: Ronald Reagan, the Cold War, and the World on the Brink by William Inboden plunges readers into the uncertainty of the late Cold War when the Soviet Union’s fate was far from a fait accompli. In conversation with Richard Aldous, Inboden explores Reagan’s thinking in trying to achieve a negotiated surrender that saw both a nuclear drawdown and a peaceful end to the Soviet system. The Peacemaker avoids a hagiographic retelling of the Reagan years and asks the question–is the Republican party still the party of Reagan?

Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
