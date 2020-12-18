Persuasion
Bookstack
Episode 9: Teasel Muir-Harmony on the Power of the Moon Landing
0:00
-30:58

Episode 9: Teasel Muir-Harmony on the Power of the Moon Landing

Yascha Mounk
Dec 18, 2020
Share

Project Apollo captured the world’s imagination, and as a feat of “soft power” public diplomacy, it has few peers in the history of mankind, and has not been matched since.

With hopes expressed that President Biden’s election can start to bring the world together after several years of polarization, Smithsonian curator Teasel Muir-Harmony joins Richard Aldous to discuss her new book, Operation Moonglow: A Political History of Project Apollo.

0 Comments
Persuasion
Bookstack
Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Yascha Mounk
Recent Episodes
Episode 147: Louise Story and Ebony Reed on the Black-White Wealth Gap in America
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 146: Peter S. Goodman on How We Ran Out of Everything
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 145: Michel Paradis on Eisenhower’s Enduring Legacy
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 144: James Davison Hunter on Democracy, Solidarity, and the Future of America
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 143: Sulmaan Wasif Khan on the Taiwan Standoff
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 142: Diana McLain Smith on Bringing Americans Together
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 141: Adriana Carranca on the New Wave of Latin American Missionaries
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 140: David L. Roll on President Harry Truman
  Yascha Mounk