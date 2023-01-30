In War by Other Means: The Pacifists of the Greatest Generation (https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/676744/war-by-other-means-by-daniel-akst/) Who Revolutionized Resistance, author Daniel Akst traces the founding of the American progressive movement back to when the United States was on the brink of war. Akst joins Richard Aldous to discuss how four unlikely real-life characters in the time of World War II—David Dellinger, Dorothy Day, Dwight MacDonald, and Bayard Rustin—created the spark that ignited the modern progressive movement
Episode 91: Dan Akst on the WWII Pacifists Who Revolutionized Resistance
Episode 91: Dan Akst on the WWII Pacifists Who Revolutionized Resistance
Jan 30, 2023
Host Richard Aldous is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian, Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship, and The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli.
