In War by Other Means: The Pacifists of the Greatest Generation Who Revolutionized Resistance, author Daniel Akst traces the founding of the American progressive movement back to when the United States was on the brink of war. Akst joins Richard Aldous to discuss how four unlikely real-life characters in the time of World War II—David Dellinger, Dorothy Day, Dwight MacDonald, and Bayard Rustin—created the spark that ignited the modern progressive movement
Episode 91: Dan Akst on the WWII Pacifists Who Revolutionized Resistance
Episode 91: Dan Akst on the WWII Pacifists Who Revolutionized Resistance
Jan 30, 2023
Episode 91: Dan Akst on the WWII Pacifists Who Revolutionized Resistance
Episode 91: Dan Akst on the WWII Pacifists Who Revolutionized Resistance