Persuasion
Bookstack
Episode 92: Tom Dunkel on the Germans Sabotaging the Third Reich
0:00
-27:13

Episode 92: Tom Dunkel on the Germans Sabotaging the Third Reich

Yascha Mounk
Feb 06, 2023
Share

A number of stories of individual acts of German resistance to the Nazis have come to light over the years. What is little known is that a network of individuals — from average civilians to those within the highest reaches of government and the military — coordinated efforts in a sustained attempt to undermine the Third Reich. Tom Dunkel, author of White Knights in the Black Orchestra: The Extraordinary Story of the Germans Who Resisted Hitler (https://www.hachettebooks.com/titles/tom-dunkel/white-knights-in-the-black-orchestra/9780306922176/), joins host Richard Aldous to share the stories of those risking it all in an attempt to destroy a regime of terror from the inside.

This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.persuasion.community/subscribe

Persuasion
Bookstack
Weekly conversations with authors of new and recent books.
Host Richard Aldous is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian, Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship, and The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Yascha Mounk
Recent Episodes
Episode 147: Louise Story and Ebony Reed on the Black-White Wealth Gap in America
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 146: Peter S. Goodman on How We Ran Out of Everything
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 145: Michel Paradis on Eisenhower’s Enduring Legacy
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 144: James Davison Hunter on Democracy, Solidarity, and the Future of America
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 143: Sulmaan Wasif Khan on the Taiwan Standoff
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 142: Diana McLain Smith on Bringing Americans Together
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 141: Adriana Carranca on the New Wave of Latin American Missionaries
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 140: David L. Roll on President Harry Truman
  Yascha Mounk