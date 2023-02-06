Persuasion
Episode 92: Tom Dunkel on the Germans Sabotaging the Third Reich
Episode 92: Tom Dunkel on the Germans Sabotaging the Third Reich

Yascha Mounk
Feb 06, 2023
A number of stories of individual acts of German resistance to the Nazis have come to light over the years. What is little known is that a network of individuals — from average civilians to those within the highest reaches of government and the military — coordinated efforts in a sustained attempt to undermine the Third Reich. Tom Dunkel, author of White Knights in the Black Orchestra: The Extraordinary Story of the Germans Who Resisted Hitler, joins host Richard Aldous to share the stories of those risking it all in an attempt to destroy a regime of terror from the inside.

Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
Yascha Mounk
