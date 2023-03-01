From the Cold War and collapse of communism to the rise of globalization and recent financial crises, James E. Cronin, author of Fragile Victory: The Making and Unmaking of Liberal Order, posits that these events have caused a constant reinvention of a liberal order that once seemed unshakeable. Cronin joins Richard Aldous for a discussion on the emergence of a new international order in the face of the election of Trump, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Brexit, and more.
Episode 95: James E. Cronin on the Reinvention of the Liberal Democratic Order
Episode 95: James E. Cronin on the Reinvention of the Liberal Democratic Order
Mar 01, 2023
Episode 95: James E. Cronin on the Reinvention of the Liberal Democratic Order
Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
Episode 95: James E. Cronin on the Reinvention of the Liberal Democratic Order