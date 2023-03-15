American statesmen often argue that the U.S. role in Asia is indispensable to maintaining peace on the continent. Van Jackson, author of Pacific Power Paradox: American Statecraft and the Fate of the Asian Peace, counters that America has just as often been Asia’s arsonist as its savior. He joins host Richard Aldous to discuss the complex role America plays on both sides of Asian stability.
Episode 96: Van Jackson on America's Paradoxical Role in Asia
Episode 96: Van Jackson on America’s Paradoxical Role in Asia
Mar 15, 2023
Episode 96: Van Jackson on America’s Paradoxical Role in Asia
Weekly conversations with authors of new and recent books.
Host Richard Aldous is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian; Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship; The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli.
