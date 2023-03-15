Persuasion
Episode 96: Van Jackson on America’s Paradoxical Role in Asia
0:00
-29:59

Yascha Mounk
Mar 15, 2023
American statesmen often argue that the U.S. role in Asia is indispensable to maintaining peace on the continent. Van Jackson, author of Pacific Power Paradox: American Statecraft and the Fate of the Asian Peace, counters that America has just as often been Asia’s arsonist as its savior. He joins host Richard Aldous to discuss the complex role America plays on both sides of Asian stability.

Yascha Mounk
