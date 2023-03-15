Episode 96: Van Jackson on America’s Paradoxical Role in Asia

American statesmen often argue that the U.S. role in Asia is indispensable to maintaining peace on the continent. Van Jackson, author of Pacific Power Paradox: American Statecraft and the Fate of the Asian Peace, counters that America has just as often been Asia’s arsonist as its savior. He joins host Richard Aldous to discuss the complex role America plays on both sides of Asian stability.
Mar 15, 2023
Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
