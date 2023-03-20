Persuasion
Episode 97: Adam Kirsch on Imagining Earth without Humans
0:00
-28:51

Episode 97: Adam Kirsch on Imagining Earth without Humans

Yascha Mounk
Mar 20, 2023
From climate change to the potential of artificial intelligence, there are plenty of reasons to doubt the viability of human life on Earth. Adam Kirsch, author of The Revolt Against Humanity: Imagining a Future Without Us, spoke with a diverse array of people who all agree on one thing: The future of the planet may not lie in the hands of humans. Kirsch joins host Richard Aldous to share the perspectives of those who believe in—and even embrace—just such a future.

