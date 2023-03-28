Persuasion
Episode 98: Derek Leebaert on FDR’s Circle of Four
Episode 98: Derek Leebaert on FDR’s Circle of Four

Yascha Mounk
Mar 28, 2023
Such was the prestige of cabinet members during the Roosevelt Administration that a 19-gun salute accompanied their arrival to a city. Joining Richard Aldous this week is author of Unlikely Heroes: Franklin Roosevelt, His Four Lieutenants, and the World They Made, Derek Leebaert, who shines a new light on FDR’s inner circle of four—Harry Hopkins, Harold Ickes, Frances Perkins, and Henry Wallace—and FDR himself, who together helped usher the nation through the Great Depression and the Second World War.

Yascha Mounk
