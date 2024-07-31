Join American Purpose and the D.C. Public Library on Thursday, August 8th at the West End library branch for Summer Time and the Living Is Easy, an exploration of George Gershwin’s work and an introduction to the vibrant D.C. performing arts scene with three of its leading lights. Part of the Summer Salon series.

Time: 12:30pm to 2pm

Location: West End Library Branch, 2301 L Street NW, Washington D.C. 20037

More Details and Speaker Information