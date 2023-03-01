Join us on March 8, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET as American Purpose and DC Public Library co-host "Race, Religion & Rebels: Why James Baldwin Still Matters"–a salon-style moderated discussion of James Baldwin's still-crucial voice in our modern world.

Featuring:



Jeffrey Gedmin, editor-in-chief and co-founder of American Purpose

Azar Nafisi, professor and author of Reading Lolita in Tehran: A Memoir in Books

Nolan Harris Jr., library associate at the DC Public Library

Jazmyn Ja'net, actress and graduate of Chadwick Boseman College of Fine Arts



March 8, 2023, 6:30 p.m. ET



West End Neighborhood Library

Large Meeting Room

2301 L ST NW

Washington, DC 20037

Register here.