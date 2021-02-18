Although George Washington died in 1799, his hold over the American imagination continues to live on. Yet every generation has recast Washington in a different light, from savior of the Republic to a would-be tyrant, honor personified to hypocritical slaver.

To mark Presidents’ Day, please join American Purpose for a conversation with Washington scholars Lindsay M. Chervinsky and Craig Bruce Smith on how we should think about the man who continues to be “first in the hearts of his countryman,” and what that says about the nexus of historical study, civic education, and public memory in the United States today.

February 18, 2021. 11:00 am EST.