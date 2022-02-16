Join us on February 16, 2022 for a conversation with Elliott Abrams on "Democracy Promotion—Lessons Learned." Moderated by Charles Lane.

Elliott Abrams is senior fellow for Middle Eastern studies at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington, D.C. He served as deputy assistant to the president and deputy national security advisor in the administration of President George W. Bush, where he supervised U.S. policy in the Middle East for the White House, and as Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela in the administration of Donald Trump. He is a member of the board of the National Endowment for Democracy, and teaches U.S. foreign policy at Georgetown University's Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service.

Charles Lane is a Washington Post editorial writer specializing in economic and fiscal policy, and a weekly columnist. Previously, he was editor and a senior editor of the New Republic from 1993 to 1999 and a foreign correspondent for Newsweek from 1987 to 1993. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and a frequent panelist on Fox News's "Special Report" and "Fox News Sunday."

February 16, 2022. 12 p.m. ET.