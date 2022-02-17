Join us on February 17, 2022 to hear David Thomson discuss his new book, Disaster Mon Amour with British writer and broadcaster Francine Stock. Co-sponsored with Braver Angels.

"In this brilliant book, David Thomson tells the story of how we came to make disaster and catastrophe our best friends. Riveting and totally original."—Adam Curtis, BBC filmmaker

David Thomson, one of the greatest living film historians, has written more than twenty-five books about cinema, including The New Biographical Dictionary of Film and How to Watch a Movie. Thomson taught film studies at Dartmouth College and has been a regular contributor to the New York Times, Film Comment, Movieline, Salon, and the New Republic. He has written biographies of David O. Selznick and Orson Welles, and wrote the award-winning documentary The Making of a Legend: Gone with the Wind.

Francine Stock has been a longtime broadcaster with the BBC and is the author of In Glorious Technicolor: A Century of Film and How it Has Shaped Us. She is a novelist and writes frequently on print arts criticism.

February 17, 2022. 12 p.m. ET.

The Braver Angels Film Club