Join American Purpose on February 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET to hear Dr. Vera Mironova give a briefing on Russian-Iranian defense cooperation.

Dr. Vera Mironova is a Russian-American academic, scholar, award-winning writer, producer, speaker, research fellow and policy consultant specializing in armed conflict. She is often referred to as ‘The Frontline Scholar’ due to her experiences embedded with the Iraq Special Operations Forces (ISOF), documented in her 2019 book From Freedom Fighters to Jihadists: Human Resources of Non State Armed Groups (Oxford University Press).



February 2, 2023. 12 p.m. ET.

For Leaders' Circle members only. Not a member yet? Join the Leaders' Circle today. For the link to join or with any questions, email contact@americanpurpose.com.

Note: American Purpose respects the time our busy guests take to be with us. We appreciate registrations made with an intent to attend, and would be grateful for a canceled registration should your plans change. You can email contact@americanpurpose.com as needed, or amend your registration through Zoom.

Given the community feel of our events, we encourage attendees to keep their cameras on whenever possible.