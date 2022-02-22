Join us on February 22, 2022 as Joanne Leedom-Ackerman discusses her new book, Pen Journeys: Memoir of Literature on the Line.

Joanne Leedom-Ackerman is a novelist, short story writer, and journalist. A former reporter for The Christian Science Monitor, she has won awards for her nonfiction and has published stories and essays in numerous books, magazines and periodicals. A former board member of the PEN/Faulkner Foundation, she is a vice president emeritus of PEN International, and currently serves on the boards of the International Center for Journalists, Words Without Borders, the American Writers Museum, and Refugees International. A member of the Advisory Board of the United States Institute of Peace, she is additionally a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Texas Institute of Letters.

February 22, 2022. 12 p.m. ET.