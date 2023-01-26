Please join American Purpose on February 6, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET for a Zoom discussion with Katherine M. Gehl and Amb. James Glassman. Gehl is a proponent of final-five voting, which involves a preliminary round of voting that is open to voters and candidates of all parties, with the top five finishers going into the general election. Ambassador Jim Glassman will moderate, and Larry Diamond will offer his response.

Katherine M. Gehl is the founder of The Institute for Political Innovation (IPI), a nonpartisan nonprofit founded in 2020 to catalyze modern political change in America. She is author of The Politics Industry: How Political Innovation Can Break Partisan Gridlock and Save Our Democracy, which she co-authored with Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter. Gehl is the former president and CEO of Gehl Foods, a $250-million high-tech food-manufacturing company. View her TED Talk here.

Ambassador James (Jim) K. Glassman served as under secretary of state for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs from 2008-09. Prior to, he was chairman of the U.S. Broadcasting Board of Governors, which oversees Voice of America and other government-sponsored TV, radio, and Internet broadcasting. Ambassador Glassman is currently chairman of Glassman Advisory, a Washington public-affairs consulting firm.

Larry Diamond, Ph.D, a member of the editorial board of American Purpose, is a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University. He coordinates the democracy program of the Center on Democracy, Development, and the Rule of Law at Stanford’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies. He is co-founder of the National Endowment for Democracy’s Journal of Democracy.