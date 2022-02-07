Join us February 7, 2022 to hear Zachary M. Schrag discuss "Honest History" with Katherine Epstein.

Zachary M. Schrag is professor of history and director of the MA Program in History at George Mason University. He studies cities, technology, and public policy in the United States in the nineteenth, twentieth, and twenty-first centuries. He is the author of four books: The Great Society Subway: A History of the Washington Metro (2006); Ethical Imperialism: Institutional Review Boards and the Social Sciences, 1965-2009 (2010); The Princeton Guide to Historical Research (2021); and The Fires of Philadelphia: Citizen-Soldiers, Nativists, and the 1844 Riots Over the Soul of a Nation (2021).

Katherine C. Epstein is associate professor of history at Rutgers-Camden and author of Torpedo: Inventing the Military-Industrial Complex in the United States and Great Britain (2014). She received the ACLS Burkhardt Fellowship and was a member of the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton. Her research focuses on government secrecy, defense contracting, intellectual property, and the political economy of power projection.

February 7, 2022. 12 p.m. ET.