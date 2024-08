Join us on February 2, 2022 for a conversation on "The Right, Russia, and Ukraine" with David Frum.

David Frum is a staff writer at The Atlantic and the author of ten books, most recently Trumpocalypse: Restoring American Democracy (2020). In 2001 and 2002, he was a speechwriter for President George W. Bush.

February 2, 2022. 12 p.m. ET.