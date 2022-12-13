Join us December 15, 2022 for a special Zoom conversation with journalist and Iranian dissident Nima Rashedan to share an inside look at the Iranian regime in the midst of political turbulence.

Nima Rashedan was among the first Iranian cyber-activists. In 1998 he was arrested for his work as a pro-democracy journalist and served time in Tehran's notorious Evin prison, including a month in solitary confinement. After his release, Rashedan immigrated to Switzerland and now resides in Central Europe.



December 15, 2022 @ 12 p.m. ET

