Join us on December 7, 2022 as former Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk discusses "Russia’s War: What Ukraine Still Needs to Prevail."

Minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk is a distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center. He served as minister of defense of Ukraine from 2019 to 2020 and now serves as co-founder and chairman of the security think tank Centre for Defence Strategies, which focuses on security studies, policy research, and advocacy in Ukraine.



December 7, 2022 at 12 p.m. ET

For Leaders' Circle members only. If you are already a Leaders' Circle member and need the link to join, please email contact@americanpurpose.com

Not a member yet? Join the Leaders' Circle today.

Note: American Purpose respects the time our busy guests take to be with us. We appreciate registrations made with an intent to attend, and would be grateful for a canceled registration should your plans change. You can email contact@americanpurpose.com as needed, or amend your registration through Zoom.

Given the community feel of our events, we encourage attendees to keep their cameras on whenever possible.