Francis Fukuyama is chairman of the editorial board of American Purpose.

Fukuyama is Olivier Nomellini Senior Fellow and director of the Ford Dorsey Master’s in International Policy program at Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.

Fukuyama’s most recent book is Liberalism and Its Discontents (2022), building off his American Purpose foundational article of the same name. His two-volume analysis of political order—The Origins of Political Order and Political Order and Political Decay—appeared in 2011 and 2014. Other books include Identity: The Demand for Dignity and the Politics of Resentment (2018), Our Posthuman Future (2000), The Great Disruption (1999), and Trust (1995).

His book The End of History and the Last Man (1992) has appeared in over twenty foreign editions.