G. John Ikenberry, an editorial board member of American Purpose, is the Albert G. Milbank Professor of Politics and International Affairs at Princeton University in the Department of Politics and the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs. He is also co-director of Princeton’s Center for International Security Studies. He is a Global Eminence Scholar at Kyung Hee University in Seoul, Korea, has been a visiting fellow at All Souls College, Oxford University, and a visiting professor at Balliol College, Oxford. Ikenberry is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. In a recent survey of international relations scholars, he was ranked 10th in scholars who have produced the best work in the field of IR in the past 20 years, and ranked 8th in scholars who have produced the most interesting work in the past 5 years.

Professor Ikenberry is author of eight books, mostly recently A World Safe for Democracy: Liberal Internationalism and the Crises of Global Order (2020) and Liberal Leviathan: The Origins, Crisis, and Transformation of the American System (2011). His book After Victory: Institutions, Strategic Restraint, and the Rebuilding of Order after Major Wars (2001) won the 2002 Schroeder-Jervis Award presented by the American Political Science Association for the best book in international history and politics. A collection of his essays, entitled Liberal Order and Imperial Ambition: American Power and International Order (Policy), appeared in 2006. He is also the editor or co-editor of fourteen books and has authored 130 journal articles, essays, and book chapters.

Professor Ikenberry is co-director of the Princeton Project on National Security, and is co-author, along with Anne-Marie Slaughter, of the final report, Forging a World of Liberty Under Law. Among his many activities, Professor Ikenberry served as a member of the State Department’s Policy Planning Staff in 1991–92, as a member of an advisory group at the State Department in 2003–04, and as a member of the Council on Foreign Relations Task Force on U.S.-European relations, the so-called Kissinger-Summers commission.