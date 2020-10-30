Gabriel Schoenfeld, a contributing editor of American Purpose, is a senior fellow at the Niskanen Center. He previously served as a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, a senior advisor in the 2012 Mitt Romney campaign, a senior editor at Commentary, a columnist at USA Today, a senior fellow and editor-in-chief of Post-Soviet Prospects: A Research Bulletin for the Center for Strategic and International Studies, and as a temporary foreign service officer in the USSR for the United States Information Agency.

Prior to that, Schoenfeld was a teaching fellow in the department of government at Harvard University and a legislative correspondent for Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan (D-NY). His op-eds, book reviews, and essays have appeared in all of America’s leading publications. He is author of A Bad Day on the Romney Campaign: An Insider’s Account (2013), Necessary Secrets: National Security, the Media, and the Rule of Law (2010), and The Return of Anti-Semitism (2003). He has a B.A. from Sarah Lawrence College and a Ph.D. in government from Harvard University and is a United States Chess Federation national master.