Persuasion

Isabelle Williams
3hEdited

Wow, good article, honest, intense, and disturbing. But I would contest that "freedom" is the problem for Gen Z. People on the left like to knock "freedom" equating it with selfish individualism, for example. Regarding this article, the Gen Z people the author describes are the opposite of free. Yes, in a certain sense they have many options, ( but that's not the same as freedom). However they are extremely unfree because they are crippled by their anxieties, their lack of tolerance for discomfort, and their lack of purpose and inability to develop their own moral code. Real freedom is that you can envision the person you want to be and you are able to work towards becoming that person.

Craig Knoche
2h

Depressing. Go outside and take a walk!

