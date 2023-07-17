Louisiana is a unique state and Charles Lane knows its history; his 2008 book, The Day Freedom Died, told the story of the Colfax Massacre of 1873, in which dozens of Black men were slain. And the state has a unique governor, John Bel Edwards, who has been elected to two terms as a rare pro-Medicaid expansion, pro-life Democrat. Charles met the governor at the recent dedication of a monument to the victims at Colfax and asked him to join the podcast and discuss his unusual place in American politics.