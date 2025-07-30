Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
9h

No, Trump is not abusive, he is an overt narcissist... a typical self-confident male leader.

His directness seems like abuse to the covert-vulnerable narcissists.

The difference is that we can deal with Trump's criticism because it is direct. We can come up with arguments against his criticism if we disagree. We can have confidence that he is not hiding any agenda... he just says what it on his mind and his actions generally completely match his words.

If we are going to eliminate the worst type of abuse, it would be the covert/vulnerable narcissist type. These are people that put on a fake face while hiding their real intent and agenda... which is usually one of resentment to destroy any in their way... any daring to criticism them or oppose them.

The problem with modern left-liberalism is that it has become the safe space for the covert/vulnerable narcissist. People that think they are little Gods that should rule the world, but will never admit it to your face... only work to stab you in the back until you are bloody and dead while they take your resources and position because they, of course, believe they deserve it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Eric Facer's avatar
Eric Facer
8h

I agree with you that, for Trump, cruelty is the point. But wasn't cruelty also the point of lawfare, Russiagate, the vicious and unsubstantiated attacks on Brett Kavanaugh, just to name a few examples? And when it comes to mendacity, Joe Biden and the main stream press will give Trump a run for his money any day of the week.

What you're missing here is that the unhinged manner in which the left and the media frequently responds to Trump—with lies, half-truths, norm-breaking, etc.—proves they have become the very thing they hate.

For the record, I have never voted for Trump. Or for Biden, Harris or Hillary. But respect those who did. (I did vote, by the way. For the Libertarian candidates in the last three presidential elections.)

Finally, as to gradual change, especially in the social and political sphere, Edmund Burke figured out the importance of incremental change long before Charles Darwin. You may know your Vonnegut, but you need to acquaint yourself with Burke, someone of far greater importance to the evolution of a liberal society—and here I use the term "liberal" the way John Stuart Mill did: limited government, maximum liberty, and an open and free-market economy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Persuasion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture