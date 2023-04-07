On April 25, 2023, Greta Lynn Uehling joined American Purpose via Zoom to discuss her new book, Everyday War: The Conflict Over Donbas, Ukraine.

Everyday War provides an accessible lens through which to understand what noncombatant civilians go through in a country at war. What goes through the mind of a mother who must send her child to school across a minefield or the men who belong to groups of volunteer body collectors? In Ukraine, such questions have been part of the daily calculus of life. Greta Uehling engages with the lives of ordinary people living in and around the armed conflict over Donbas that began in 2014 and shows how conventional understandings of war are incomplete.

Bridging the fields of political geography, international relations, peace and conflict studies, and anthropology, Everyday War considers where peace can be cultivated at an everyday level.

Greta Lynn Uehling holds a Ph.D. in cultural anthropology from the University of Michigan. She spent time as a consultant to UNHCR (the UN Refugee Agency) in Geneva, Switzerland and as a family reunification coordinator in Washington, D.C., for minors smuggled across U.S. borders from Latin America and China.