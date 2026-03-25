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The Ghost of Tariq Aziz's avatar
The Ghost of Tariq Aziz
12h

This post is kind of ignoring the reason that there was a turn to RCTs in the first place. It is notoriously difficult to get clean identification from cross-country studies, because you really can't control for most unobservables. As a result, you just end up with a bunch of correlations, often taken from the same limited data pool, which produce spurious results. The paper that you cite that is "methodologically sophisticaed" is case and point. It is not methodologically sophisticated; it is basically just correlations with some structural breaks mixed in (as an aside, I don't understand how a journalist with limited stats knowledge can even be making a claim like this). And that isn't because of some issue with the authors; it's because clean identification just isn't possible given the current tools that we have.

I'm all for answering big questions; I wish economics could do this. But can it? Economic macro models are pretty much devoid of predictive power and are so overfit that its unclear to me what their utility is at all. You can get a DSGE model to say just about anything. Macro in general seems to go through a cycle of crises where the entire field is questioned. The Lucas critique led to the current reign of DSGE models, and we can all see how well they did during the financial crisis. The whole field of macro is only limping along because there isn't anything clear to replace it.

The methodological question is not some sort of side show. It is the most important thing in the whole debate. What exactly is the point of answering big questions if all you produce is gibberish.

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