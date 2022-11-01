American Purpose is seeking a dynamic and detail-focused intern to take its digital communications and event promotion to the next level. Work closely with a team of professionals as you develop and execute outreach and marketing strategies that help us grow and reach new audiences for our content, events, and roundtables. This is a remote position for 2-4 months with in-person networking opportunities in Washington, D.C.

Primary responsibilities include:

1. Develop marketing materials and assist with writing copy for American Purpose’s influential program of public events and private roundtables.

2. Enact event outreach strategies through AP’s email platform, social media, and targeting emails.

3. Contribute to our growing event and reader audiences through research.

4. Assist editor-in-chief Jeff Gedmin and the editorial team with a range of communications tasks, such as conducting research on new marketing tools, best practices, and leading methods of content marketing in the publishing industry.

Qualifications:

Working toward a Bachelor’s degree in marketing, communications, journalism, English, history, foreign relations or a related field.

GPA of 3.0 or greater

Available to work 2-3 hours on weekdays and participate in editorial meetings at 10am Eastern on Mondays and Wednesdays (online).

Highly organized, detail-oriented, and comfortable working independently or as part of a team. Willingness to receive feedback from a variety of sources.

Interested in foreign affairs, domestic policy, and an avid consumer of the news.

Experience with email platforms and Microsoft Excel.

Passionate about the values and mission outlined on American Purpose’s About page.

To Apply:

Send an updated resume and cover letter to contact@americanpurpose.com. Currently accepting applications for the winter, spring, and summer, with flexible beginning/end dates.

Photo credit: Casey Horner (Unsplash)