Interested in seeing how a magazine operates from the inside and gaining hands-on experience? American Purpose is seeking a media-savvy intern to lead its social media promotion. Work closely with a team of professionals as you develop social media content, research new strategies and pitch ideas. This is a remote position for 2-4 months with in-person networking opportunities in Washington, D.C.

Primary responsibilities include:

1. Develop engaging and creative social copy for the American Purpose Twitter account, with a focus on the daily articles published on the website.

2. Take our marketing and promotion of the Bookstack and Times Like These podcasts to the next level.

3. Research social media best practices, share ideas with the team and enact those ideas on our social media platforms.

4. Analyze social media performance metrics and explore strategies to improve engagement.

Qualifications:

Working toward a Bachelor’s degree in marketing, communications, journalism, English, history, foreign relations or a related field.

GPA of 3.0 or greater.

Available to work 2-3 hours on weekdays (negotiable within the 8am-1pm window), and participate in editorial meetings at 10am Eastern on Mondays and Wednesdays (online).

Highly organized, detail-oriented, and comfortable working independently or as part of a team. Willingness to receive feedback from a variety of sources.

Interested in foreign affairs, domestic U.S. policy, and an avid consumer of the news.

Proficient in Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, with an interest in social media strategy.

Passionate about the values and mission outlined on American Purpose’s About page.

To Apply:

Send an updated resume, a cover letter, and PDF examples of relevant work to contact@americanpurpose.com. Currently accepting applications for winter, spring, and summer, with flexible beginning/end dates.

Photo credit: Casey Horner (Unsplash)