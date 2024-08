Hiro Aida, a member of the editorial board of American Purpose, is a journalist and visiting professor at Kansai University in Osaka, Japan, and a visiting fellow at Sophia University in Tokyo.

His recent works include Hatansuru America (America in Disarray, 2017) and Tsuiseki Amerika no Shisoka-tachi (In Pursuit of American Thinkers, 2016). He translated into Japanese Francis Fukuyama’s The Origins of Political Order and Political Order and Political Decay.