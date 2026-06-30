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Rachel
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Once again a Persuasion article puts into words a frustrating reality that doesn't seem to get enough attention.

What literature is everyone reading right now? I'm reading "The Sot-Weed Factor" by John Barth, and am very impressed. It's funny, insightful, and absurd -- a winning combo for me.

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