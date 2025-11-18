Persuasion

Persuasion

Bruce Brittain
3h

Well, OK, Ms. Dee. You've confirmed for me that the Internet has spawned a variety of toxic sludge, some of it sophomoric, some of it hate (disguised as intellectual wisdom), some of it purely trolling drivel and most of it useless in improving the common weal. Our current state of media environment is divided between two separate oceans of information. The one you discuss is the one developed over the past 36 years since Rush Limbaugh introduced malinformation for fun and huge profits. It metastasized into national AM talk radio, then Fox news and was force multiplied by the Internet. Millions of media illiterate voters swim in this ocean. You use the term "weaponize" in your post and indeed, the First Amendment has been weaponized and is being used against the democracy and the marginalized in our republic. There are solutions but it must be done by smart people of good intent.

