The Ivy Exile
I'm not sure how I've been a Daniel Oppenheimer reader this long without being aware of your Exit Right book, that sounds fascinating and is going right into my Amazon shopping cart. If I have one quibble with your most excellent piece, it's that I'm not sure how much "reflection and revision" are actually going on across the liberal establishment and to what extent the "awokening" is *OVER* rather than temporarily hibernating for a few years. It seems to me that the left establishment is in triage and circling the wagons, but still fundamentally from a sensibility of getting over this temporary trying time so they can get back to "normal," with "normal" still essentially consisting of overbearing managerialism enforcing "equity" across all conceivable demographic categories being the polite conventional wisdom. There's little evidence that the left coalition has truly been chastened or learned anything at all, as the ominous momentum behind Zohrab Mamdani's should-be-laughable candidacy demonstrates. The next Democratic president may talk like John Fetterman, but there's no reason to believe they won't govern exactly as Kamala Harris would have. It will take more than one term in the political wilderness for the Democratic Party to reconsider its kamikaze ways.

Let’s give Bernie some credit for being the one guy who’s always been centered in the heart of New Deal liberalism, even as he calls it Democratic Socialism. I’d love to see him move a little closer to embracing small business entrepreneurialism as a counterweight to our crushing corporate capitalism, instead of merely voicing pro-labor demands. And his weekly alphabet soup of reforms presented during his campaigns were tone deaf to the need of identifying with a very few clearly explicit themes. But all in all, Bernie is my guy, and even rural rednecks understand that he’s a genuine article, not in anybody’s pocket.

