Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
31m

This piece is evidence of why phycotherapy services are so needed today for our fellow Americans... the hysteria and derangement they demonstrate over Trump's mythological right "authoritarianism" is only exceeded by their support of the real left authoritarianism we experienced over the last decade.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Ralph J Hodosh's avatar
Ralph J Hodosh
20m

Many words, perhaps too many, have been written about threats to our constitutional democratic republic. What can we as ordinary citizens do to support our rights and institutions? As the old expression goes, don’t identify a problem without having a potential solution.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Persuasion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture