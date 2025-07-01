Persuasion

The issue is not free speech, but rather free news, and free anonymity, a free soapbox and amplifier with which to respond. Of course nothing is free. What was once selected through purchase of printed newspapers, is now funded by third parties selling something, and apparently free to the user. To obtain third party funding news has become the carnival midway of decades prior. "See the two headed lady" "watch the human cannonball" , "see the worlds fattest man" have simply been updated. And people continue to suspend reality and rationality in discerning the truth of events around them. Do not blame big tech or the circus owners, people seek distraction and entertainment. More importantly our politician's use this gullibility to be elected to our government and enact bizzare laws and policies, rather than being innocently displayed on the circus midway. To solve the problem long term "middleware" is needed between the grotesque passions of the people, and the longer term needs of society. Repealing the 17th amendment might be a good start.

