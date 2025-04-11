University of Bologna, 1881. (Bildagentur-online/Contributor, via Getty.)

The American university system is in deep political trouble—deeper than most people realize, especially people inside academia. MAGA has for over a year been planning a frontal assault against research universities, and there is every reason to think that the adverse consequences of that project, as currently undertaken by Trump, will last decades, if not forever.

From the perspective of saving the university, the timing could not be worse. MAGA’s assault comes against a weakened foe with few allies in today’s political field. Universities are in a uniquely vulnerable position, critiqued today from points left, right, and libertarian. The left believes that the debt burdens that universities impose on their graduates, as well as the partnerships with corporations, make them engines of neoliberal reproduction. The right thinks the universities are woke indoctrination factories that have poisoned the cultural bloodstream with DEI and other “communist” ideas. And the libertarians claim that the hierarchical structure and subject matter make them antiquated institutions, which are just a waste of time and money to attend. Where a generation or three ago, investing in universities was a great bipartisan national project, that consensus has collapsed.

Email preferences

The question that leaders of research universities must grapple with is this: How can we preserve and enhance what is uniquely valuable about the research university? To do that, we must begin by defining what is “uniquely valuable”—that is, what research universities do better than any other existing institution, and without which society would suffer badly. I take those uniquely valuable attributes to be: (a) the creation of highly well-trained experts; (b) path-breaking knowledge creation; and, crucially, though often ignored or even denigrated, (c) knowledge preservation and transmission.

You will note that I do not list “remediation of historic wrongs” or “promotion of social justice” as among the unique value-adds of research universities. This is not because I do not regard these goals as worthwhile but rather because I do not regard those objectives as ones that research universities are “uniquely” suited to pursue. Those projects, I would argue, are much better implemented either through an explicit political process or through civil society actors with explicit moral missions such as churches, charities, and so on. To those who regard everything, including all teaching and research, as part of the social justice agenda, I would simply say that such a moralizing conception of the mission of the university is a drain if not a stain on the legitimate intellectual focus on research. The Germans have a useful and untranslatable term for this project: “Wissenschaft,” i.e. the pursuit and preservation of systematic truth.

To return to the left, right, and libertarian critiques of the university, it must be admitted that each—whatever its exaggerations—also contains undoubted elements of truth that universities need urgently to address. To address the left critique, the cost of education (or at least the ever-escalating cost curve) absolutely needs to be brought down. No one likes to say this, but part of how this has to happen is that the services offered to students must be dramatically reduced, with universities no longer acting as the all-in-one entertainment complexes that they currently are but rather re-focusing on their core missions. To address the libertarian critique, very different standards need to be used to evaluate teaching and research—and these long-twinned elements may need to be more formally separated. (There’s no reason other than prestige for a Nobel winner to be teaching Intro Econ or Bio or Physics or whatever.) And to address the right-wing critique, universities need both to enforce free speech principles more rigorously and take a much less forbearing attitude toward “activist scholarship”—a concept which has almost nothing to do with the pursuit of Wissenschaft. This latter point in turn connects with the desperate need for the humanities to reconceive themselves not as a site for remediating bad things about the past but rather as a site for preserving and transmitting what is worthy about the past.

This last point may be controversial, but it’s arguably the most important, because this is also the only way that the humanities are possibly going to survive and add intellectual value to the university (or society, for that matter). Few need convincing that breakthroughs in physics, biology, or chemistry are socially valuable activities. But what exactly is the social value of the humanities, and why does it need to take place inside a research university? That’s a real question and my answer is that making sure that the next (and every) generation of students is systematically exposed to and given an appreciation for what was greatest and best about the intellectual and cultural life of the past is an essential part of any research university’s mission—and indeed is crucial to the project of long-term civilizational stability. Conversely, a loss of commitment to knowing and, where appropriate, venerating past cultural touchstones (across many cultures) is tantamount to an embrace of barbarism.

In this call for a re-envisioning—arguably a restoration—of the mission of the academic humanities, I want to be very clear about what I am not saying. This is not a mindless directive to steer attention away from the failures, inadequacies, and exclusions of past modes and products of cultural production. History (and other historically-minded fields) should not be a site for the uncritical celebration of the past. Its many failings must be open to examination. But what must end is the view that the entirety of the present is best or even adequately represented as the fruit of the poisonous trees of past iniquities. Such cultural pessimism, which in some variations can verge on nihilism, is at odds with the research mission of the humanities, whose primary pedagogic focus must be providing students with knowledge and models from the past that can help them understand the present in more complete and nuanced ways. A due attention to the highest achievements of the past—I use the hierarchical metaphor deliberately— is the right and proper focus for a renewed humanities.

This injunction then speaks to what is ultimately most important about the research university, and what is most worthy of defense and extension. No other institution ever invented has been anywhere near as good at educating a broad population to a high level of technical competency, nor at creating the conditions for the discovery of new facts about and conceptions of the world, nor at maintaining the knowledge already created. To speak the language of business schools: these are the “core competencies” of the research university. A ruthless focus on eliminating anything and everything that stands in the way of these three attributes is the only hope I believe we have for generating a renewed appreciation for the social value of these indispensable institutions, and thus withstanding the onslaught of the barbarians.

Nils Gilman is Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President at the Berggruen Institute and a former Associate Chancellor of UC Berkeley.

A version of this essay originally appeared in Small Precautions.

Follow Persuasion on X, LinkedIn, and YouTube to keep up with our latest articles, podcasts, and events, as well as updates from excellent writers across our network.

And, to receive pieces like this in your inbox and support our work, subscribe below: