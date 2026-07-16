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Warden Gulley's avatar
Warden Gulley
3h

Inurement to killing is the goal. ICE recruits kill a few people and we are outraged. When they kill a few more, we're upset. After a few more, maybe a dozen or two, then we shrug our shoulders and consider it commonplace and kind of normal and that we don't expect anything different from this government. Once we are habituated to murder, thugs can do whatever they want because . . . killing is the new norm.

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Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
18m

If the dirty Dems had not opened the borders and invited all these illegals in for their naked great replacement attempt, none of this would be required.

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