Is liberal democracy the foundation of a lasting world order, or should we be constructing a world order to help fragile democracies thrive? And after a rough few years for liberal democracy around the globe, what are the chances that such an order can be built?

G. John Ikenberry joins host Richard Aldous to discuss all this as well as his new book, A World Safe for Democracy, on the first "Bookstack" episode of 2021.