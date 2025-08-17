Persuasion

Ray Andrews
I take it the gentleman could continue to serve without any hindrance at all if he would only admit that he is a male? The military is, perhaps of all places, a place where reality matters. Identity does not. I suspect that the military would probably look the other way if Col. Fram wanted to cross-dress on his off-duty time -- tho even there, one might expect that the military would want their officers to be completely mentally healthy 24/7 -- but on duty one's mental disturbances should be stowed. Col. Fram reports that his subordinates are completely happy with him Identifying as a woman. I'd not be happy myself anymore than I'd be happy serving under someone who Identified as a Martian.

Lukas Bird
Yes Bree, you’re right. It’s deeply unfair. And wrong. I wish none of this happened. I wish we weren’t at vicious social “justice” culture war based on identity. I wish entire races weren’t vilified for the audacity of being born with ____ colored skin. Or entire genders despised for being _____. The Putins in this war aren’t me and you. They are our so-called social justice activists. Those who fancy themselves as righteous agents of change as their reason for being on this earth. Who ginned up this BRILLIANT scheme to attack and ruin entire groups of citizens while elevating their opposites based on nothing more than skin, gender, and sex preference. Not their behavior. Or character. Our so called social justice activists were certain they would be feted as heroes. As modern day civil rights liberators. As worthy of Oscar winning movies and Neil Young songs to give their otherwise boring, pointless, and lonely lives a reason to exist. Our so called social justice activists were certain the rest of us would see their wisdom. Would appreciate their heavy handed brow beatings. Would welcome their lash and beg for more of their corrective whip. That we straight, white men would take heed of our patriarchal systemic racism and transphobia and meekly slink into society’s corner to beg their forgiveness in sackcloth and ashes. Little did our so called social justice activists imagine we would collectively do the opposite. That we, too, might adopt this rancid identity-is-everything poison to fight fire with fire. To respond in kind. To elect an otherwise wholly unfit demagogue to lay waste to the entire power structure that manufactures and delivers this.

The Putin of this war on woke isn’t Trump. He’s Zelenskyy. He was hired to viciously fight back. To salt the earth of the academy and media and NGOs and institutions that gleefully deliver all this (notice how its “hatred” if the Right does it and “justice” from the Left…oh the rhetorical games we play). And he is RIGHT to do so. The Individual fairness baby got thrown out with the bath water many years ago. This is what war looks like. Perhaps we should turn on our so called social justice activists and tell them what we really think of the war they’ve started. Of the lives they’ve ruined. Of the fires they’ve lit. Of the vengeance they’ve inspired. Of the demagogues they’ve attracted. Let’s point the full weight of our ire and disdain where it REALLY belongs.

