Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Type1civilian's avatar
Type1civilian
3h

I think you're conflating art as a process that humans engage in with art as a product that people consume. I think it would be more precise for you to say that, "AI can't replicate my artistic process because it isn't me, therefore my artistic process isn't threatened." This is different from whether or not art as a whole is threatened, or whether or not it can match human creativity in general, especially for people whose main source of income is art.

I think human creation of art is different from creativity where AI can't match the former because humans are identical with themselves by definition, but can match the latter because creativity doesn't depend on a substrate like the human brain. To say that human art creation isn't replicable as an activity because AI isn't human is sort of trivial in that sense. I think for people who depend on art for their income, AI is and will be a significant threat. This is important for a variety of reasons.

One, our standards for what counts as art worthy of consumption are pretty low at this point. See this article https://www.bbc.com/news/newsbeat-36391761

Two, I think the jury is out for how to account for the human mind, and to conclude that humans are special when it comes to any cognitive task presupposes a conclusion that we don't have evidence for yet. In fact, we have a whole history of creating things that perform the same task as human brains do without being biological.

Three, I think proving that it is impossible to replicate human creativity with technology would be a pretty consequential result in biology, computer science, and philosophy because of what it would imply about cognition.

Finally, art is many things, and AI will transform it in many ways that are consequential beyond just our enjoyment of creating it, because art has functional roles in civilization. I think we should seriously consider whether that's an outcome humanity wants beyond just whether or not it personally affects a given individual.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ralph J Hodosh's avatar
Ralph J Hodosh
3h

We, as humans, can be wrong and still move the creative process forward. Can AI, as the creature of algorithms, ever be wrong.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Persuasion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture