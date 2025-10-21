Persuasion

Persuasion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guy Bassini's avatar
Guy Bassini
2h

“Over six years, my title changed—Enterprise Architect, Director of Strategy, Principal of Technology.” This is a wonderful essay. For a couple of months recently, I watched a group of men build a house next to where I was staying. They were skilled and produced something both useful and enduring. I asked myself how it came to be that we valued bullshit jobs with bullshit titles more than what I saw these men do.

I lasted about six years at a Fortune 500 company. For years I had a recurring nightmare that I was back there and would wake up in a state of panic. The only good thing about the nightmares was that I was still young and skinny. My former coworkers still believe the empty slogans. Thoreau had it right, “the mass of men (and now women) lead lives of quiet desperation.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Edward's avatar
Edward
2h

This is everywhere. I worked for a local government and my reviews were centered around process improvements and extra curricular activity. As a PM you’d think excellent project management would be a priority. No. As long as the projects were not going badly then the focus shifted to virtue signaling in other ways. I pulled back on extra curricular activities and my boss said I wasn’t “engaged”. What? I was spending more time doing my job.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Persuasion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture