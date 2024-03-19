This event will be rescheduled in the near future. Please stay tuned for a new date.

A must-attend event for anyone who appreciates the interplay of language and artistry, join us for a conversation with acclaimed poet and author Susan Brind Morrow on her latest work, WATER Poems and Drawings. Having received the prestigious Award in Literature from the Academy of Arts and Letters, Morrow's profound insights have graced the pages of esteemed publications such as Harpers, The Nation, and The Seneca Review. Moderated by Jeffrey Gedmin, co-founder and editor-in-chief of American Purpose, the discussion will be further enriched by the responses of Ian Buruma, renowned writer and former editor of The New York Review of Books.

“Susan Brind Morrow defies categorization. She is a classicist, a translator of Egyptian hieroglyphs, and a naturalist. Everything she writes has the magical quality of the earliest chants and spells.”

– The American Academy of Arts and Letters

“[Morrow] casts an immediate spell upon anyone who cares for pure hard prose shot through with lyrical insights. Most writers describe the world with one, or possibly two senses. Morrow reacts with all five.”

– Edmund Morris, The Spectator

Participants:

Susan Brind Morrow received the Award in Literature from the Academy of Arts and Letters in 2022. Her work has been published in Harpers, The Nation, and The Seneca Review. She is a fellow of the New York Institute of the Humanities and a former fellow of the Guggenheim Foundation.

Ian Buruma , is a writer and former editor of The New York Review of Books. His book, Theater of Cruelty: Art, Film, and the Shadows of War, won the Los Angeles Times Book Prize and the PEN/Diamonstein-Spielvogel Award for the Art of the Essay for Theater of Cruelty.

Jeffrey Gedmin is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of American Purpose.

Image: Author Susan Brind Morrow via Institute of Current World Affairs and her latest book, Water: Poems and Drawings.